Champaign County Board Dems reviewing precinct consolidation

After receiving an opinion from the state's attorney's office that their vote two weeks ago to combine polling places may have been illegal, eight Democrats on the Champaign County Board have called for a special meeting today to reconsider the earlier approval. The meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., could reverse or amend an earlier resolution - approved unanimously by voice vote Jan. 19 - to temporarily merge 10 University of Illinois campus-area precincts into one central voting location at the Illini Union for the Feb. 28 and April 4 consolidated elections.

