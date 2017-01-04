Champaign council unanimously OKs downtown fringe TIF district
A little over a year after the idea gained momentum, the creation of a new Downtown Fringe Tax Increment Finance district was unanimously passed Monday by the city council. Parts of the current downtown TIF district, which expires Dec. 15, will be included in the fringe district after the council also voted unanimously for that change.
