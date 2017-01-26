Caring Kitchen holds event for women's health and needy
Caring Kitchen Director Marilyn Cohn said that mammograms were given out along with finger sticks and blood pressure was checked. Springfield Regional Imaging Center was there with the mobile mammography unit that gives out mammograms at various events throughout the year in Clark and Champaign Counties.
