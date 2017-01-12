Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Ki...

Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

One father's joy was another father's heartbreak, after Charles Manigo learned that the girl he raised and believed to be his own daughter for 18 years w... - A cargo plane operated by ACT airlines crashed near the capital of Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, killing 33 people, authorities announced on Monday.The ... Shortly before Christmas, I was watching a Christmas movie with my family about a farm family who was in jeopardy of losing the operation if they didn't come up with the req... Champaign, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Catering Business in Town Jan 14 bergie 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov '16 Jobart 4
Illini basketball Nov '16 Bbfan 1
Short Redhead cashier at Circle K Nov '16 Big Tiger 3
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,098 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC