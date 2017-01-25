Buckley woman charged in theft of $144,500 from employer

A Buckley woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a Champaign business where she worked to spend on illegal drugs has been charged with a Class 1 felony. Kimberly Allen, 35, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the alleged theft of about $144,500 from Martin One Source, a printing company at 808 Country Fair Drive, C. Allen was charged Wednesday with theft over $100,000.

