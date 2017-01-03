Black Box Jazz Presents the John Funkhouser Trio
BLACK BOX Jazz presents the John Funkhouser Trio on Friday, January 13 at 8 p.m. The ensemble delivers an energetic, accessible blend of modern jazz, funk, blues, 20th century classical, Indian classical, and European and American folk music, which creates a funky, groove-oriented, fresh and original sound. Fired by Berklee Professor John Funkhouser's "explosive piano playing" and set in bold relief by his "exquisite, tight originals" , the band stretches the limits of traditional jazz form.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov '16
|Bbfan
|1
|Short Redhead cashier at Circle K
|Nov '16
|Big Tiger
|3
|Sara Prevo (Prevert) Taylor (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Sara Perky Taylor
|5
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC