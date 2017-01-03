Black Box Jazz Presents the John Funk...

Black Box Jazz Presents the John Funkhouser Trio

BLACK BOX Jazz presents the John Funkhouser Trio on Friday, January 13 at 8 p.m. The ensemble delivers an energetic, accessible blend of modern jazz, funk, blues, 20th century classical, Indian classical, and European and American folk music, which creates a funky, groove-oriented, fresh and original sound. Fired by Berklee Professor John Funkhouser's "explosive piano playing" and set in bold relief by his "exquisite, tight originals" , the band stretches the limits of traditional jazz form.

