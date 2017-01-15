Bad cops, long haul

In the case of former Danville officer Tony Piatt, who pulled his weapon at a Steak 'n Shake during an off-duty incident in 2008, about 2 years plus full pay and benefits while he was on a paid leave of absence during that time. In the case of another Danville officer - LaTana Lillard, who didn't return to work following an on-the-job accident in 2010 - more than five years of waiting and a year's worth of pay and benefits while she was on leave for her injury.

