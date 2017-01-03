Artists Sought for 2017 Decatur Mural Project
The Decatur Mural Project seeks artists for projects in 2017. The following buildings have been identified for murals In 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov '16
|Bbfan
|1
|Short Redhead cashier at Circle K
|Nov '16
|Big Tiger
|3
|Sara Prevo (Prevert) Taylor (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Sara Perky Taylor
|5
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC