Arrest made in connection with home invasion of 87-year-old
Two of three men young men believed involved in a violent home invasion in Champaign in late October are in police custody. David Austin, 18, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Joanne Lane, Champaign, was arrested Saturday night after he fled from police in north Champaign.
