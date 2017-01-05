Arkansas man arrested on I-57 after shooting in Gilman

State police from District 10 in Pesotum arrested an Arkansas man near Champaign in connection with an attempted murder in Gilman. According to a police report, Jason D. Sanders, 36, of West Memphis, Ark., was involved in an altercation in the south parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center in Gilman at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

