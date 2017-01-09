Area history, Jan. 9, 2017
In 1917, evidence drawn from witnesses at a coroner's inquest today served to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Roy Lamkin, who has disappeared, is guilty of the murder of his female companion. Her body was found early last Saturday morning in the Peddicord flats in Champaign.
