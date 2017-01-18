Area history, Jan. 18, 2017

Area history, Jan. 18, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

In 1917, the stage was set for the Knights of Pythias Metropolitan minstrels. The local Pythians were to make their debut Jan. 22 and 23 at the Theatre Belvoir in Champaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Catering Business in Town Jan 14 bergie 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov '16 Jobart 4
Illini basketball Nov '16 Bbfan 1
Short Redhead cashier at Circle K Nov '16 Big Tiger 3
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC