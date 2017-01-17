Area history, Jan. 17, 2017

Area history, Jan. 17, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

In 1917, supporters were circulating a petition to put the question of the commission form of government for Champaign on the ballot in the March primary election. Women would have the right to vote on the proposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Catering Business in Town Jan 14 bergie 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov '16 Jobart 4
Illini basketball Nov '16 Bbfan 1
Short Redhead cashier at Circle K Nov '16 Big Tiger 3
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC