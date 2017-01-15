Area history, Jan. 15, 2017
In 1917, Judge T.N. Green of Peoria overturned a Champaign County bootlegging conviction against W.C. "Dago" Robbins of Champaign. Green said the county court was without jurisdiction in the matter, since four cases had been tried at the same time.
