April ballot to have two questions on nursing home
Champaign County voters will face two county-board-generated questions on the April 4 ballot: whether they would favor selling or disposing of the financially troubled county nursing home and whether they'd favor a higher property-tax rate to support its continued operation. The board initially voted 11-9 not to put the sale or disposal of the nursing home on the April 4 ballot.
