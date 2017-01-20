A new day dawns

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President-elect Mike Pence, places a wreath Thursday at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., ahead of his inauguration at noon today. No matter your political persuasion, we can all agree on one thing: DONALD TRUMP 's presidency is going to be a little different than what we're used to.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.