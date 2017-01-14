A Life Remembered: Thrifty lawyer helped small towns thrive
Paul Carter Hendren, an honored attorney, University of Illinois alum, Illini fan and Vietnam JAG veteran, was a man possessed of a quiet sense of humor. After ROTC on the Urbana campus, he served a military stint as a captain in the Army's Judge Advocate General's Corps, including a stretch in Vietnam.
