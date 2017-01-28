A fresh face for Fresh Start

A fresh face for Fresh Start

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The News-Gazette

The city took a new step in its CU Fresh Start program to curb gun violence by hiring the first employee dedicated solely to the project. Jamaica-born Vivian Gray, CU Fresh Start's project specialist, started this week and joins partners who have, and will continue to, work on the program like a side project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Catering Business in Town Sun wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov '16 Jobart 4
Illini basketball Nov '16 Bbfan 1
Short Redhead cashier at Circle K Nov '16 Big Tiger 3
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,397,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC