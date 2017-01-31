A Day of Many Actions

Protests are occurring across the country and one in Springfield, Monday night invited residents to voice their concerns about the Affordable Care Act being repealed and the latest executive order on immigration. According to one father whose daughter suffers from epilepsy he said, "she has a pre-existing condition which is epilepsy, she is currently under our insurance but if the ACA is repealed she is in a situation where that is definitely a pre-existing condition and if she goes off of our insurance she could be refused coverage."

