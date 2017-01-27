4 years in prison for Campustown kicker

A Champaign man who was in the crowd that kicked and stomped a man in Campustown in September has been sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Roger Webber gave Johnnie Holbrook, 20, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Joanne Lane, a harsher sentence than some of the other men he previously sentenced for the the Sept.

