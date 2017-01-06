4-year sentence for teen who robbed U...

4-year sentence for teen who robbed UI students

A Champaign teen who robbed two Asian students from the University of Illinois within hours of each other and tried to used a stolen credit card to buy a video gaming system has been sentenced to four years in prison. "This was a planned and violent attack," Judge Heidi Ladd said of the crimes committed on Sept.

