4-year prison sentence for 'con artist'

An Urbana man labeled a "con artist" by a Champaign County judge has been resentenced to four years in prison. After a lengthy statement about his contributions to the community, his commitment to his family, and his efforts at self-improvement, Emmanuel Chounard asked Judge Tom Difanis to give him another chance at probation for intent to deliver a look-alike substance and resisting arrest.

