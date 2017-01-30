2 sought in attempted carjacking, robbery in Champaign
The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a January 11 robbery and attempted carjacking. According to the investigation into this incident, Champaign police say two black males, between 18 and 20 years of age, were allegedly trying to break into vehicles at Champaign Ford City, located at 701 West Marketview Drive, at about 6:23 p.m. Detectives say the men confronted an employee as he attempted to enter his vehicle, pulling him from the vehicle and striking him before stealing his wallet and unsuccessfully attempting to take the employee's vehicle.
