2-month search nets suspected shooter

A Champaign man wanted in connection with a shooting at a party in November that left a young woman gravely injured has been found. Champaign police detectives arrested Duston Smith-Fonville, 24, without a fuss about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 1500 block of Lincolnshire Drive, according to Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.