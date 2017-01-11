1 man arrested, 1 sought in Champaign...

1 man arrested, 1 sought in Champaign break-ins

Champaign police arrested one man and are looking for a second in connection with house break-ins in that city Tuesday night. Champaign police reports indicate that within two hours, officers received reports of burglaries to three houses in the same neighborhood west of Prospect Avenue and north of University Avenue.

