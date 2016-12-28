When Should Borrowers Refinance Their Mortgages?
The Federal Reserve says it will raise interest rates steadily in 2017. Bond yields have been rising in anticipation of more government borrowing in the Trump era.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov '16
|Bbfan
|1
|Short Redhead cashier at Circle K
|Nov '16
|Big Tiger
|3
|Sara Prevo (Prevert) Taylor (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Sara Perky Taylor
|5
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC