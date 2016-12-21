Two Glenbard West students chosen for All-State theatre production
Two Glenbard West High School students have been chosen for the 2017 Illinois High School Theatre Festival production of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" as its 2017 All-State production. "Sweeney Todd" features a select ensemble of high school performers and technicians from throughout Illinois, including Glenbard West students Jacob Kelleher, who will stage manage the production, and Caitlin Palmisano, who is a member of the ensemble and understudy for the Beggar Woman.
