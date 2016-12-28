The Health Reporter Is In: Dec. 28, 2016

Q: How do people in our area find addiction and recovery resources when they need them? David Sheff, author of "Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction," will be speaking in our community next month for free and signing books at the Champaign Public Library . I'm realizing it's not easy to locate these services, since no organization pulls this information together in one place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.