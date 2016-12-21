Streamwood High's female-led 'Lear' among state theater headliners

Streamwood High School's fall production of "King Lear" -- performed by a majority female cast -- will be featured at the Illinois Theater Association's High School Theater Festival Jan. 5-7. The festival will feature 25 high school productions, more than 150 workshops and an all-state production involving the best student thespians at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

