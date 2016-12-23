Seven Saints to expand

Mike Murphy, owner of Mike N Molly's at the establishment's front door in downtown Champaign on Monday, March 14, 2016. "What is going on with the old Mike and Molly's? Is Seven Saints expanding? Are they keeping the big Chef Ra mural now that they've cut a doorway into it?" The old Mike N Molly's at 105 N. Market St., Champaign, will become a bar expansion for Seven Saints and office space for Nieto Enterprises, according to a building permit issued last month.

