Serving creatures large and small: Prophetstown vet loves his calling
Dr. Karl Hohenboken discusses changes in medications through the years in the dispensary at the Veterinary Clinic of Prophetstown. He also monitors the meds available on hand to ensure a good supply is available without having costly overstock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov 26
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov '16
|Bbfan
|1
|Short Redhead cashier at Circle K
|Nov '16
|Big Tiger
|3
|Sara Prevo (Prevert) Taylor (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Sara Perky Taylor
|5
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC