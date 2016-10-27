Serving creatures large and small: Pr...

Serving creatures large and small: Prophetstown vet loves his calling

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Gazette

Dr. Karl Hohenboken discusses changes in medications through the years in the dispensary at the Veterinary Clinic of Prophetstown. He also monitors the meds available on hand to ensure a good supply is available without having costly overstock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov 26 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov '16 Jobart 4
Illini basketball Nov '16 Bbfan 1
Short Redhead cashier at Circle K Nov '16 Big Tiger 3
Sara Prevo (Prevert) Taylor (May '15) Oct '16 Sara Perky Taylor 5
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,588

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC