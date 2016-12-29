Sanctuary status not on radar in Champaign
Champaign City Manager Dorothy David said Wednesday that there is nothing scheduled for discussing the matter. Council mermber Tom Bruno said he doesn't see the topic reaching the council chambers - "even though it certainly is an important issue."
