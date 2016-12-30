Parole violations sending 18-year-old...

Parole violations sending 18-year-old to adult prison

An 18-year-old Champaign youth on parole for an aggravated robbery he committed when he was 15 has been resentenced to eight years in adult prison due to parole violations that included theft and possessing a gun. Judge Tom Difanis imposed the sentence Thursday on Terence Larue of the 1400 block of West Anthony Drive.

