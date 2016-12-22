New Burger King could open by Monday

Dozens of construction workers were literally bumping in to one another Wednesday as they raced to open a new Burger King restaurant near the intersection of University and Goodwin avenues. Although no opening date has been announced, the new store could be open as soon as Monday, the day after Christmas, said Glen Mattingly, director of operations for Group 2029, which owns the area Burger Kings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.