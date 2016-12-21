Molten iron river discovered speeding...

Molten iron river discovered speeding beneath Russia and Canada

Monday Dec 19 Read more: New Scientist

Deep below our planet's surface a molten jet of iron nearly as hot as the surface of the sun is picking up speed. This stream of liquid has been discovered for the first time by telltale magnetic field readings 3000 kilometres below North America and Russia taken from space.

