Judge to teen: 'It's up to you'

A Champaign County judge Wednesday sentenced a 15-year-old boy with a long list of police contacts to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to breaking into a car and a house. "It's up to you," Difanis told the teen, adding that if he blew his opportunity to get help in the community, he would undoubtedly be sentenced to prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.