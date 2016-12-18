Info sought on Champaign holdup

Info sought on Champaign holdup

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The News-Gazette

Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department need help solving an armed robbery at a video poker and slot machine business earlier this month. At 12:12 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, two men armed with handguns entered Emma's, 1826 Glenn Park Drive, C, and demanded money, jewelry, and phones from the employee and a customer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov 26 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov 24 Jobart 4
Illini basketball Nov 24 Bbfan 1
Short Redhead cashier at Circle K Nov '16 Big Tiger 3
Sara Prevo (Prevert) Taylor (May '15) Oct '16 Sara Perky Taylor 5
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,184 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,478

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC