Info sought on Champaign holdup

Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department need help solving an armed robbery at a video poker and slot machine business earlier this month. At 12:12 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, two men armed with handguns entered Emma's, 1826 Glenn Park Drive, C, and demanded money, jewelry, and phones from the employee and a customer.

