Higher-valued land sends Champaign district's tax levy soaring

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The News-Gazette

Because of increases in the assessed value of several Campustown properties and the potential for Carle facilities to re-enter the tax rolls this year, Unit 4's proposed tax 2016 levy exceeds last year's by more than 105 percent. When township assessors revalued apartments, businesses and residential properties on campus, some land was assessed to be worth triple or quadruple the amount it was in previous years - a frustration for landowners but a potential positive for the district.

Champaign, IL

