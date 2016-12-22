Gibson City butcher shop/deli closing at end of year

Gibson City Meats & Deli is closing its doors at 107 S. Sangamon Ave. at the end of this year, though its owners still plan to continue serving the Ford County area through home delivery. The popular butcher shop/meat retail store opened 3 1/2 years ago as a place for Randy Arends and his son, Steve, to sell individual cuts of meat produced at their family's rural Melvin cattle farm.

