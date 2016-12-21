Gas prices surge ahead of Christmas, ...

Gas prices surge ahead of Christmas, New Year in unusual trend

UNITED STATES GasBuddy officials say gas prices have seen their largest December rise in six years and are likely to continue rising through the holidays. "When The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced production cuts November 30, we knew we were likely to see gasoline prices rise almost immediately," says GasBuddy Senior Petroleum Analyst, Patrick DeHaan.

