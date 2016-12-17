Fermi Lab co-founder, physicist Dr. Edwin Goldwasser dies

Dr. Edwin Goldwasser, a co-founder of Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and one of the world's most prominent physicists who spent decades at the University of Illinois, has died at the age of 97. The physics department at the Urbana-Champaign campus announced this week in a news release that Goldwasser, whose research helped explain nuclear force, died Wednesday. "They almost broke the mold, I'm afraid," former chancellor Morton Weir told the News-Gazette .

