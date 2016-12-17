Fermi Lab co-founder, physicist Dr. Edwin Goldwasser dies
Dr. Edwin Goldwasser, a co-founder of Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and one of the world's most prominent physicists who spent decades at the University of Illinois, has died at the age of 97. The physics department at the Urbana-Champaign campus announced this week in a news release that Goldwasser, whose research helped explain nuclear force, died Wednesday. "They almost broke the mold, I'm afraid," former chancellor Morton Weir told the News-Gazette .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov 26
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov 24
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov 24
|Bbfan
|1
|Short Redhead cashier at Circle K
|Nov '16
|Big Tiger
|3
|Sara Prevo (Prevert) Taylor (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Sara Perky Taylor
|5
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC