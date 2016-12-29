Count It: Immigrants
Champaign's foreign-born population covers at least 76 of the world's 195 countries. Asian nations make up 66.4 percent of the total but Champaign also has 237 native Canadians, 182 Russians, 176 Liberians, 170 Colombians and 146 Ukrainians.
