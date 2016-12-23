Champaign teen admits robbery of man leaving bus
A Champaign teen prosecuted as an adult for an armed robbery that happened last summer has pleaded guilty to a lesser offense. State's Attorney Julia Rietz agreed to seek no more than 10 years in prison for Trevon Howard, 17, who listed an address in the 3200 block of Sylvan Drive, when he is sentenced Jan. 25. Howard pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated robbery in connection with an Aug. 18 incident that happened with an Urbana man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov 26
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov 24
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov 24
|Bbfan
|1
|Short Redhead cashier at Circle K
|Nov '16
|Big Tiger
|3
|Sara Prevo (Prevert) Taylor (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Sara Perky Taylor
|5
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC