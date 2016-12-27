Champaign man gets 4 years for cloning credit cards

A Champaign man who said he had a "huge wake-up call" in jail while thinking about the victims he created by cloning and using credit cards has been sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Roger Webber said he was "skeptical" of Matthew Robutz's epiphany but agreed to recommend the 26-year-old man, who last lived in the 500 block of West Hill Street, for the Department of Corrections' boot-camp program.

