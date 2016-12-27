Champaign man gets 4 years for cloning credit cards
A Champaign man who said he had a "huge wake-up call" in jail while thinking about the victims he created by cloning and using credit cards has been sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Roger Webber said he was "skeptical" of Matthew Robutz's epiphany but agreed to recommend the 26-year-old man, who last lived in the 500 block of West Hill Street, for the Department of Corrections' boot-camp program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov '16
|Bbfan
|1
|Short Redhead cashier at Circle K
|Nov '16
|Big Tiger
|3
|Sara Prevo (Prevert) Taylor (May '15)
|Oct '16
|Sara Perky Taylor
|5
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC