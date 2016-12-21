Champaign man charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, driving on revoked license
According to our partners at the Champaign News-Gazette, Christopher Kelly, 20, was arrested by Champaign police following an attempted traffic stop that resulted in a short chase . The Champaign News-Gazette also reports that officers learned the vehicle Kelly was allegedly driving had been reported stolen, and that Kelly's driver's license had been revoked.
