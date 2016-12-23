Champaign employees donate $78,000 in charity drive

Whether by payroll deductions or lump-sum amounts, city employees pledged over $78,000 to charities of their choosing this year through United Way's annual Champaign County Combined Charities Campaign for public agencies. Sue Grey, president and CEO of the United Way of Champaign County, said the city beat its donations of around $74,400 in 2015.

