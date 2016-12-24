Carle, Christie both have convenient-care centers open over holiday
Carle and Christie Clinic will each have a convenient-care center open in Champaign on Christmas Day, while their other locations will be closed for the holiday. Carle's Champaign on Curtis Convenient Care, 1701 Curtis Road, C, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Christie Clinic Convenient Care on Windsor, 1801 Windsor Road, C, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the holiday.
