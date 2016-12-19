Area history, Dec. 19, 2016

In 1916, a new feature of Champaign's municipal Christmas tree, which will be put in place Thursday at Gazette Square, is the installation of a Christmas bell to peal out the glad tidings of the holiday and lend to the spirit of the season. A locomotive bell was obtained from the Illinois Central Railroad and it will be installed near the tree, which will be decorated with tiny electric lights, tinsel and other ornaments.

