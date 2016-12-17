Area history, Dec. 17, 2016
In 1916, the chamber of commerce university bureau spent much of its meeting discussing the proposed boulevard on Armory Avenue, connecting the east and west parts of Champaign. Some members of the bureau said the matter should be turned over to the parks to handle.
