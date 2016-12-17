Area history, Dec. 17, 2016

Area history, Dec. 17, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: The News-Gazette

In 1916, the chamber of commerce university bureau spent much of its meeting discussing the proposed boulevard on Armory Avenue, connecting the east and west parts of Champaign. Some members of the bureau said the matter should be turned over to the parks to handle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov 26 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov 24 Jobart 4
Illini basketball Nov 24 Bbfan 1
Short Redhead cashier at Circle K Nov '16 Big Tiger 3
Sara Prevo (Prevert) Taylor (May '15) Oct '16 Sara Perky Taylor 5
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,218 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,532

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC