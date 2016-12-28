4-year sentence for Champaign bank robber

A Champaign man who admitted he robbed a bank by threatening to kill the teller was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison. Carlos K. Davis, 41, who listed an address in the 800 block of West Hill Street, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, admitting to Judge Heidi Ladd that he threatened a bank teller by indicating to her he had a gun even though none was displayed.

